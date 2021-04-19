Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.95% from the company’s previous close.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,382. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $43,606.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,462.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,178 shares of company stock valued at $266,862 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 62,726 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,203 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

