EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of EQT worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,883,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,488,000 after buying an additional 917,998 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $17.55 on Monday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

