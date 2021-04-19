Equal (EQL) Price Down 36.2% This Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded down 36.2% against the dollar. One Equal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $805,007.39 and $42,039.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00064815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00089086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.53 or 0.00628002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00040917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,597.62 or 0.06445445 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 365,274,650 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equal’s official website is equal.tech. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

