Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBKDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

EBKDY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.75. 39,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

