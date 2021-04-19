Ethbox Reaches 1-Day Volume of $425,689.00 (EBOX)

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Ethbox has a market cap of $3.11 million and $425,689.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethbox coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethbox has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00063853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00282010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004427 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.30 or 0.00683786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,035.41 or 1.00005648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.67 or 0.00878885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ethbox Profile

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,637 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official.

Ethbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

