ETHplode One Day Trading Volume Tops $49.00 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, ETHplode has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ETHplode has a total market capitalization of $72,689.46 and approximately $49.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00089186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.92 or 0.00637754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00040554 BTC.

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,874,838 coins and its circulating supply is 43,860,737 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars.

