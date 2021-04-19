Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRI opened at $14.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

