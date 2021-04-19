EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EVmo stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. EVmo has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

In other EVmo news, CEO Ramy El-Batrawi sold 146,356 shares of EVmo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $510,782.44.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

