Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Evolution Mining stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. Evolution Mining has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

