Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Experian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Experian has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

