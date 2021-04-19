Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,672.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,153.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,817 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

EXTR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

