Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $56.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

