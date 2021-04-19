Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

NYSE XOM opened at $56.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

