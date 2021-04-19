Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 105.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.