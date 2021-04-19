Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Country Trust Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.1% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $66,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $20,699,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $302.54. The stock had a trading volume of 386,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,011,830. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.88. The firm has a market cap of $861.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

