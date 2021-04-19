Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded down $3.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $302.70. The company had a trading volume of 172,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,011,830. The company has a market cap of $861.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.34 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $21,104,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

