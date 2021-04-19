Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$675.00 Price Target at Cormark

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$610.00 to C$675.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$630.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$573.53 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$319.37 and a 52-week high of C$580.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$539.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$464.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.76.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The company had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 48.5283076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total value of C$1,246,989.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,519,094.49.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

