Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Increased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,382 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Fastenal worth $83,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.26. 7,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,372. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

