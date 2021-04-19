FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $270.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.40. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.59.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

