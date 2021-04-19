FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,130 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,281,000 after acquiring an additional 473,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Shares of VRTX opened at $219.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

