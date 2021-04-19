FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,199,000 after purchasing an additional 246,253 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,979,000 after purchasing an additional 136,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,195,000 after purchasing an additional 297,393 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.85.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $118.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.11. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

