FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.41.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $64.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

