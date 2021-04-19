FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Thor Industries by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after buying an additional 161,713 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,695,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 8,292.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $140.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

In related news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

