FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.58.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $248.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.69. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

