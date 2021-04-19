FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,639 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 2.2% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.08% of FedEx worth $26,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in FedEx by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,585 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in FedEx by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 713 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $284.71. 16,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,454. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.63.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

