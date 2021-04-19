Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,110 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,910,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for 3.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $133,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.