Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $19.48 Million Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 596,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $19,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CBIZ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after buying an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $1,384,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $21,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $1,067,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,341.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 16,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $553,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,991 shares of company stock worth $6,444,955 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.28. 1,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $211.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

