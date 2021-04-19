Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,200 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $416.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,892. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.92 and a 12-month high of $419.48.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

