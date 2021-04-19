Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 663,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 8.05% of Oak Valley Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OVLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OVLY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.81. 60 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,124. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $154,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $166,442 in the last ninety days. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

