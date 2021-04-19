Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 46,529 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 100.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,529 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,264,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,734,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $140.54 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.76 and a twelve month high of $140.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.46 and a 200-day moving average of $126.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

