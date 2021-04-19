Financial Advisors LLC Buys 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,270.83 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,205.00 and a 12-month high of $2,296.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,097.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,849.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

