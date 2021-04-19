Financial Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY stock opened at $65.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

