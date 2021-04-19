FIO Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.86 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.26 million and $9.86 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000845 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003024 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 753,534,418 coins and its circulating supply is 231,079,063 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

