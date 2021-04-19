First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) vs. Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Head to Head Contrast

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Oaktree Strategic Income has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income $39.53 million 6.34 -$1.27 million $0.55 15.45 First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $52.49 million 2.45 -$24.61 million $0.87 4.91

Oaktree Strategic Income has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Strategic Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income -3.20% 6.39% 2.79% First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC -161.21% 6.50% 3.31%

Dividends

Oaktree Strategic Income pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Oaktree Strategic Income pays out 112.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oaktree Strategic Income has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oaktree Strategic Income and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 3 0 0 2.00

Oaktree Strategic Income currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.65%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential downside of 23.89%. Given Oaktree Strategic Income’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oaktree Strategic Income is more favorable than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC beats Oaktree Strategic Income on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.