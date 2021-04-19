First Financial Corp IN Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 511,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.19 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $75.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03.

