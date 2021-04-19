First Financial Corp IN Has $172,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 124,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 505,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.48 and a 200-day moving average of $373.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.92 and a fifty-two week high of $419.48.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

