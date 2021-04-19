First Financial Corp IN Invests $41,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $84.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

