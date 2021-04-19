First Financial Corp IN Sells 300 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $65.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

