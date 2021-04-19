First Financial Corp IN Sells 408 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 3.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,335 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 68.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $20,649,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

NYSE:NKE opened at $134.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.61. The company has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

