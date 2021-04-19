First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.06.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,721,000 after acquiring an additional 48,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after acquiring an additional 488,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.