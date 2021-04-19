First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,330 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

