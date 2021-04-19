First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $696,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $223.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.56 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.39.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.