First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,666,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $97,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $75.88 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

