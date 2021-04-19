First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 25,216 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,216 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $56.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $64.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

RCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

In other news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

