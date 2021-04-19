First Republic Bank’s (FRC) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $163.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point reiterated a top pick rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.44.

Shares of FRC opened at $179.62 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $180.35. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.31 and a 200-day moving average of $147.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in First Republic Bank by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,167,000 after buying an additional 620,695 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in First Republic Bank by 886.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after buying an additional 489,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after buying an additional 360,733 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

