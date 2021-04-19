First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,285,000 after purchasing an additional 131,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 72,131 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.49. 6,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

