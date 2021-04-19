First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Down 26.2% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.50. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,989. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48.

