flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FNNTF remained flat at $$123.82 during midday trading on Monday. flatexDEGIRO has a 12-month low of $95.75 and a 12-month high of $123.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.28.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG provides solutions and services in the areas of finance and financial technology for financial service providers in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, brokerage account management, and other banking products and services.

