FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in FMC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 21,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in FMC by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $2,163,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FMC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $113.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.21. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.82 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

