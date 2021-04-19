Forestar Group (FOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forestar Group stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

